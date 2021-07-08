BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

Ring legend Manny Pacquiao began his first U.S. training camp in nearly two years today and it looked like he picked up right where he left off when he dethroned WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman on July 20. of 2019, marking the defending champion with his first loss. One day after arriving from the Philippines,

Manny started the day with a morning run of five miles and a thousand sit-ups. Before heading to the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood for his afternoon training session with Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach, Manny received a random VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) drug test at his home. Once on the Wild Card, Manny and Freddie started the nearly three-hour gym session with nine rounds on the gloves, each hit exploding like a 4th of July firecracker.

Manny and undefeated WBC / IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence will meet in a highly successful championship match that headlines a FOX Sports pay-per-view on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“If this is how Manny hits with jet lag, he may need some new gloves with thicker padding for our next sessions,” said Freddie. “He was incredibly ready for his first day. He hit hard with good power. After all these years, I’m still amazed at the great condition he’s in when he gets to training ground. After traveling around the world yesterday, a full day was spent here – gloves, speed bag, shadow boxing, everything works. The best part was in the end when he lifted his shirt to show me his six pack and said: Freddie, I’m still here.

“Errol Spence is a very difficult fight for me; perhaps the most difficult of my career, “said Manny. “But I’ve been an underdog my whole life. I’m used to it. That’s why I work so hard. But the love and prayers of my fellow Filipino and Filipino citizens around the world sustain and inspire me. I fight for the glory of our nation and for the homeless everywhere. “