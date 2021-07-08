BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

By Mauricio Sulaimán / Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

This past weekend I had a wonderful moment, which inspired me to be the topic of this column: the soft and caring heart that the vast majority of boxers in the world have.

I went hunting with my son in the park and there were many children playing soccer and riding bikes. We had a talk with some of them and we ended up talking about boxing. His immediate question was: “Do you know Canelo?”; I even had to show them a photo, because they didn’t believe me.

I proposed to send a message of greetings to the great champion and everyone jumped with emotion; We recorded a video for him, which I sent by WhatsApp to Saúl. I immediately received his message back to the kids, who were screaming, jumping and running with excitement.

That simple act, of our beloved champion, will be remembered by those children for the rest of their lives, and they will talk about it before their acquaintances and their children every time the occasion arises.

Mike Tyson was in Mexico several times and I had the opportunity to live with him a lot. On his first visit, when he was a world champion and recognized in every corner of the universe, something wonderful happened.

We were having dinner at the now-defunct La Pérgola restaurant, in the Zona Rosa. Miguel (that’s how I’ve always called him) told me: “Mauricio, I’m tired of being with Don King and your dad; I’m bored with being with old people, can we go out somewhere? ”. Then, we walked to the hotel to party and immediately at least 20 humble children joined him to greet the champion. Tyson was happy, and without saying anything he went into a store and bought them all tennis shoes!

Something similar happened in Culiacán, when we went to a fight with the Great Mexican Champion, Julio César Chávez. Tyson bought tennis shoes for a group of 15 children and demanded that the organizers of the show could accompany him to see Chávez, and they did; there was Mike, in the front row, with 15 kids sitting on the floor next to him.

Muhammad Ali was a unique person; He transformed when he saw a child, he took a paternalistic attitude and did incredible things, and we saw all this on countless occasions and without having any camera involved; they were acts of natural humanity that came from his heart.

On one occasion Ali was with my dad in the living room of our house; My sister Lucy arrived with her one-year-old son, my nephew Pepe Toño, who was my parents’ first grandson. Don José stopped excited when he heard that they arrived and left the champion there alone, seated; Suddenly, Ali was already there with my dad, and he asked him to carry him; thus we managed to capture the magic of the moment with a photograph that does not need a story.

Returning to Canelo, I have witnessed countless humanitarian acts that he, with all his heart, has always carried out. Many years ago we received a request from a foundation in which a little boy with cancer, and with very little chance of survival, had the dream of meeting him.

In the following week, Saúl traveled to Querétaro solely and exclusively to greet him, without cameras, without press, just fulfilling his fan’s dream.

Every time we seek him out for humanitarian action, he is there to change the lives of others. We have all witnessed the recent phenomenon in which he is sought, through the networks, with requests for help of all kinds, and the many cases in which he has shown his concern and generosity towards others.

Likewise, the visits of our WBC Cares program are always magical, as boxers go to hospitals, orphanages, gyms and schools, and give themselves to give unforgettable moments to those who receive them. Especially in hospitals, they give messages of encouragement to sick children and their families, who suffer so much in these difficult processes.

Our champions are wonderful… they play, laugh and even cry with them; They deliver toys, autographs and photographs: Pipino Cuevas, Chiquita González, La Roca Zamora, Zulina Muñoz, Carlos Zárate, Irma García and so many more even dress up to make visits more enjoyable with the little ones; Pipino and La Chiquita of clowns, and La Roca de Mimi …

Thank you champions for being the example of humility and simplicity, for sharing your greatness with others and for always being there for those who need it!

DID YOU KNOW…?

Yesterday, Independence Day was celebrated in the United States, and precisely on July 4, 1910, Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight world champion, defeated by knockout in 15 rounds the undefeated ex-monarch Jim Jeffries, who was “ the great white hope ”to regain the championship. This fight was scheduled for 45 rounds of three minutes!

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

Like boxers, my dad was an extremely babysitter; He was a very loving and consenting father, but what he was like as a grandfather cannot be described.

On one occasion I was involved in a terrible argument on the phone with Don King, and there was even screaming, which was rarely the case with my dad; Suddenly Chepi, another of the grandchildren, enters the study where the grandfather was and Don José, in a very nice way, began to speak to Don King with the same voice as he spoke to his grandchildren, all affectionate and playful. When he realized, because we were all laughing, he laughed along with Don, and there the fight ended.

