BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

The Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, will now host this year’s World Boxing Council Convention. The 2021 convention was scheduled for Thailand, but due to ongoing travel restrictions, it was impossible to continue there. With the pandemic situation, the separate women’s boxing convention cannot be held, however, women will have a special place at the Cancun Convention. In the coming weeks, the WBC will announce dates, reservation procedures, visa information, registration, restrictions, virtual modality and other things.