BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

Photo: Alma Montiel

This Tuesday, the traditional “Coffee Tuesdays” moved to the iconic neighborhood of Tepito, in Mexico City, a place full of history and tradition from which several of the idols and legends of boxing have emerged, and which today is pronounced as the new promoter of boxing thanks to the vision and leadership of the elected Mayor of the Cuauhtémoc Delegation, Dr. Sandra Cuevas, who in addition to giving the boxing family a warm welcome, announced a great boxing tournament where nine Mayorships will participate.

For Sandra, Tepito is undoubtedly a neighborhood with a boxing tradition from which she is convinced the new world champions will emerge; However, he is aware that, in order for this to be carried out, it is necessary to provide opportunities to young people and children who dream of one day becoming champions, which is why together with his work team they have designed a boxing plan to new champions where all the young people who register will have a sports scholarship that allows them to achieve their goal, he added that they will be provided with a perfectly conditioned space where they can train, as well as guidance from experts in the sport.

Dr. Cuevas was emphatic when she said that sport is the way that young people and children need to be able to get away from vices, violence and bad friends, but it is also imperative to make them feel heard, because that is where they can earn their confidence.

At this point, the elected Mayor, pledged with all those present to bring this project to fruition and make sport the best ally, and of course, to have a world champion born and raised in the Tepito neighborhood.

Former WBC champion, Mariana Juárez, who attended this event, was clear in saying that sport is the balm that we all need, because not only does it keep us from the wrong path, but it dignifies us and makes us better people, for This is a great privilege to support an initiative such as the one presented by her friend and now Mayor of said demarcation, since, as she herself stated, they are programs that must be replicated in all corners of the country.

The president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, was extremely excited to be able to be in such an emblematic place for boxing, because from there great idols such as “Ratón” Macías have come out, a boxer who paralyzed an entire city when he climbed the string .

Moved by the great reception, the leader was clear in saying that sport not only keeps us physically active but also mentally and is the way for many young people to get ahead and make their way in life, therefore it is imperative that everyone has within reach that opportunity, because sometimes it only takes a little push to achieve dreams.

At this point, he thanked in a very special way the Mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Dr. Sandra Cuevas for turning to see boxing as the way to get ahead and showing so much enthusiasm for the opportunities that from today will give a new direction to these young people.

Finally, the president of the WBC pledged to work shoulder to shoulder and make the Barrio de Tepito and the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office once again the epicenter of boxing.

The event was attended by former world champions, Daniel Zaragoza, Pipino Cuevas, Mariana Juárez, Johnny Gonzalez, Carlos Cuadras, Jose Antonio Aguirre, Rey Martínez, Jacky Calvo, among others.