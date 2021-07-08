BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

Mexican women’s boxing is a world power, and to show a button when on July 16, the world champion Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez and the official challenger Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández, compete for the WBC super flyweight world crown in power. from the capital city; in a true clash of elite warriors.

The younger sister of the triple world champion Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez, debuts as the absolute sovereign of 115 pounds, before the beautiful and fierce boxer from Juarez in a duel that is rarely seen in boxing, the absolute champion against the classified world number one.

The ‘Little Lulú’ who comes to this fight with a 7-year streak without knowing defeat and after an extraordinary demonstration in her last fight where she dethroned the Mexican Guadalupe Martínez, making it clear that she is one of the best exponents in the world.

La Juarense, has been placed on her own merits in the place of honor in the category of 52,163 kilograms, and at 26 years she yearns to become the new world monarch, with the important support of the fans of Juarez who want to have a world champion born on the most important border of the country.

In the stellar fight of the ballot that Promociones del Pueblo presents in association with BXSTRS Promotions and that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’, the darling of the Juarense fans Bryan ‘El Niño Maravilla’ Flores se disputes the WBC International lightweight title against Venezuelan strikeout Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez; In addition to the special participation of the Sonoran world classified Iraq ‘MagnifiKO’ Díaz and the fearsome puncher from the capital Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at: https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123

Attachments area