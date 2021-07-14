BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado will seek her second world championship across divisions when she challenges WBC and WBO Featherweight Champion Amanda Serrano on Sunday, August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio for an evening which will be broadcast on Showtime’s Pay-Per-View.

“Yeimi” (18-2-0, 5 ko’s) defended his WBC Super Bantamweight title for the second time last June, beating Angélica Rascón. She is a talented and punchy boxer, with great pace and who can fight at any distance.

Her rival, considered one of the best boxers in the world pound for pound, will be Puerto Rican Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (40-1-1, 30 ko’s), who will expose her WBC, WBO and IBO Feather World Championships, in a duel that will lead to women’s boxing, the exciting and rich history of the boxing war between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

This Tuesday, at the press conference in which this event was presented, Yamileth said she was very grateful and excited for the opportunity, and assured that what will be seen above the ring will be a war.

“I guarantee a war between two champions, where we both want to win. That night women’s boxing will totally steal the spotlight. I am a strong fighter who is very hungry, and the big winner will be the public, “said Mercado.

“Yeimi” said that going from 122 to 126 pounds is not something that affects him, since he has already fought in that division, and assured that he will enter the ring very strong and with excellent preparation.

For her part, Amanda Serrano thanked “Yeimi” for accepting the fight and assured that the fight between them will be explosive.

“Yamileth is a true Mexican champion, a warrior, and our styles will make fireworks appear above the ring. I have always fought against the best, and this time I will do it against a true champion ”, considered Serrano.

The Puerto Rican has been world champion in seven divisions (Super Feather, Lightweight, Featherweight, Super Bantamweight, Gallo, Superlightweight and Super Flyweight, in that order), and became the WBO and WBC Feather World Champion again in September 2019, when she outpointed then undefeated in 22 fights, Heather Hardy. In her most recent fight, last March, she defended her titles by knocking out Argentine Daniela Romina Bermúdez in 9 rounds.

The “Real Deal” Serrano has a record of 11-1-0, with 8 knockouts in world championship fights, and 7-1-0, 3 ko’s against fighters who have been world champions.

The clash between “Yeimi” Mercado, a Mexican boxer represented by 2M Promotions, and Amanda Serrano, a 32-year-old left-handed Puerto Rican represented by Fina Management, will be the main backup of the evening starred by Jake Paul (3-0-0) against multi-time Mixed Martial Arts champion, Tyron Woodley, in an official 8-round boxing match at an agreed 190-pound cap weight.