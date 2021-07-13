BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

The stellar match of ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’ will have a new edition of the sports rivalry between Mexico and Venezuela, facing two fearsome knockers, Bryan ‘Niño Maravilla’ Flores from Ciudad Juárez and Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez de Maracay; in a duel agreed in light weight that very surely will not reach the agreed distance.

Both fighters have already engaged in verbal exchanges, in which they threatened to use the heaviest of their arsenal to win this duel in which they say pride is at stake, as a defeat would be very painful at this point in their respective careers. .

Flores Favela, 24, and with 6 of his last 7 commitments won by knockout, comes to this fight with the firm conviction of winning a victory that will allow him to classify among the best in the world in lightweight and aspire to the conquest of a second belt and that allows him to place himself among the contenders for the world crown.

Gámez, born in Maracay, is the son of a historical South American boxer Leo Gámez, who was world monarch in four different categories in the 90’s and with 14 knockouts in 19 victories, it seems like a difficult obstacle to overcome for the border, which must be used thoroughly if you want to get out of the complicated duel.

The clash between Flores and Gámez takes the main turn of the billboard that Promociones del Pueblo presents in association with BXSTRS Promotions, and where the capital’s Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez debuts as super flyweight world champion in front of the world ranked number one Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández; in addition to the special participation of the fearsome knockout from the capital Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado and the world classified Iraq ‘MagnifiKO’ Díaz.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at: https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123