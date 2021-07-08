BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

Two titles, important champions and rising prospects will be part of another great night, led by Argentina Boxing Promotions by TyC Sports. The double Buenos Aires fedebol champion Facundo “Topo” Arce will face the rising Salta Antonio “Carbón” Pérez, trying to defend for the first time his light fedebol title of the World Boxing Association (WBA), in the stellar fight of the evening that will take place this Thursday, July 8, at the Complejo Deportivo del Club Atlético, Social y Deportivo Camioneros, in Luis Guillón, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, which will be broadcast live to through TyC Sports starting at 21, for Argentina and all of America.

In a fight that is expected to be electrifying, Arce (13-3-2, 6 KOs), former WBA featherweight champion and current No. 6 in the Argentine super featherweight ranking, will seek to defend for the first time the title he won last May 14 at bend Nicolás Paz in a divided ruling. Now he will face the dangerous Pérez (8-1, 2 KOs), No. 7 of the same ranks, who comes from June 25 to beat Jesús Daneff in a split decision, and longs for his first belt.

On Wednesday morning, all the protagonists passed the weigh-in ceremony at the Argentine Boxing Federation (FAB), leaving everything ready for their duel. The first was Arce, who weighed 60,400 kg. -133.1 lbs.-. After that, Pérez registered 60,600 kg. -133.6 lbs.-.

At the age of 25, the one born in Marcos Paz will seek to shine again. After an undefeated thirteen fights where he left he defeated important names -only equaling against José Acevedo-, and on December 27, 2019 he destroyed in a round the Buenos Aires Ignacio Perrín -with whom he came to draw- to raise the featherweight fedebol crown , who defended by liquidating the San Luis Claudio Echegaray, fell to the Cordovan Mayco Estadella for the Argentine title in December. However, he recovered against Paz adding his second crown, which he intends to keep.

Now he will face the defiant Pérez, who intends to dethrone him. The native of Aguaray, based in the city of Buenos Aires, a year younger comes at his best. He beat names like Luis Comunale and Daniel Combi – whom he knocked out. And he already has three wins so far this year, finishing over Daneff, and he is ready to be crowned.

ABELLANEDA-ALANIZ, LA REVANCHA, IN THE SEMIESTELLAR

In the semi-star fight of the night, the Argentine lightweight champion, Yamila Abellaneda (11-4-1, 3 KOs), will face the Mendoza Karen Alaniz (5-4-1, 1 KO), trying to defend for the third occasion her crown, in a rematch, after last December 19 the champion prevailed in unanimous decision in this same scenario.

Abellaneda stopped the scale at 60,650 kg. Meanwhile Alaniz charged 59,800 kg.

Abellaneda, born in Pocitos 27 years ago and living in the city of Buenos Aires, who after beating each opponent only fell as a visitor with champions such as the Brazilians Rosa Volante, Adriana Dos Santos, the Canadian Marie Eve Dicaire and the Swedish Patricia Berghult, surpassed the Buenos Aires Sofía Rodríguez, will seek to defend the scepter that she conquered on February 21, 2020 by dominating the Chaco Pamela Benavídez in a broad unanimous ruling in the city of Buenos Aires, and that she retained on Alaniz and on Paola Benavídez equaling the April 2 in this same room.

Opposite will be Alaniz again. The 28-year-old native of Godoy Cruz, No. 5 in the light Argentine ranking, wants to get even. Winner of the Pampean Gloria Yancaqueo, only falling undefeated like Macarena Ledesma from Buenos Aires and Maira Moneo from Uruguay, she lost to Abellaneda in her last fight and from there she seeks revenge.

ANAHÍ LÓPEZ, MAXI MAIDANA AND MORE

Beyond the stellar duels, an attractive program completes the card. In the main complementary fight, the flyweight world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the undefeated Juninense Anahí “La Indiecita” López (18-0-1, 1 KO), will face Lucía Ruiz (2- 4), in the super fly category and six rounds.

López registered 51,250 kg., While Ruiz marked 51,150 kg.

Consolidated as one of the most outstanding on the planet, López will step into the ring in preparation for a new World Cup defense.

Finally, in the light fly division, the former member of the Argentine team, the Buenos Aires Oriana Sánchez (48,600 kg. And 0-1), will collide with the Buenos Aires debutant Claudia Landaida (47,250 kg.), Four episodes.

It should be noted that the fight in super bantamweight division between the Buenos Aires-born Maximiliano Maidana (5-0-1, 2 KOs) and the Buenos Aires Joaquín “Chucky” Torrez (4-18) should have been suspended, six chapters away, due to the excess weight of the second, so it will be rescheduled.