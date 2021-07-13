BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

In what would turn out to be a fierce battle, the courageous knockout from Juarense Miguel ‘Micky’ Román has launched a challenge to the three-time world champion Jhonny González to see each other in a clash of two high world rankings and with a knuckle power of great respect because between the two they add more than 100 victories by way of knockout.

Both Román and González are seeded among the top finishers in the world at 130 pounds, and it would be an interesting duel of styles; Although they have a common denominator, the devastating punch that at any moment could make a difference, a factor that they can use in their favor as they have done throughout their successful careers.

Román, the pride of Ciudad Juárez, who made his professional boxing debut at age 16; He has 47 knockouts in 62 victories, has contended for the world crown three times and is the owner of a clearly offensive style that has served him to defeat other former world champions such as: César ‘Cobrita’ Soto, Juan Carlos Salgado, Daniel Ponce de León, Orlando ‘Siri’ Salido and Tomás ‘Gusano’ Rojas

González Vera, three times world champion in different categories registers 55 knockouts in 68 victories, he was three times world champion in two different categories, bantam and feather; and his service record shows victories over: Fernando ‘Kochulito’ Montiel, Hozumi Hasegawa, Elio Rojas, Abner Mares and Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce.

The battle will be presented by Promociones del Pueblo, a company that has led both fighters since the beginning of their careers; In what will undoubtedly be a confrontation that no fan will want to miss, as the show is guaranteed.