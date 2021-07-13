BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

LAS VEGAS﹣ ”The Prince of Monaco” is here! Hugo Micallef, who achieved more than 100 victories in amateur boxing while representing the Principality of Monaco in world-class tournaments, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. Monte Carlo native Micallef will make his professional debut on Friday, September 10 in Paris in the preliminary fights of heavyweight contender Tony Yoka’s homecoming undercard against undefeated Petar Milas (broadcast live and exclusively in the United States). by ESPN +).

Micallef will turn pro as a junior welterweight with head trainer Carlos Formento, who has worked with former world welterweight champion Kell Brook and junior welterweight contender Anthony Yigit.

“Hugo has what it takes to be a superstar in sports,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “His amateur pedigree is extensive and I believe he will usher in a generation of professional boxing in the Principality of Monaco.”

Micallef said: “It is a great honor to be signed by the best sports promotion company. I have dreamed of this moment. I am ready for the start of my professional journey and hope to one day bring a world title home to Monaco. “

Micallef manager Karim Bouzidi of Versus Sports Management said: “We at Versus Sports Management are delighted to support Hugo in his decision to sign with Top Rank, and we believe that one day he will join the long and illustrious list of champions. Top Rank World Cups ”.

Micallef, who had aspirations to become the Principality of Monaco’s first Olympic boxer, now aims to become the first boxer from his country to win a professional world title. He helped break the glass ceiling of Monegasque world amateur boxing and counts Albert II, Prince of Monaco, among his followers.

Micallef garnered attention last fall at the International Boxam Elite Boxing Tournament in Spain, defeating American amateur star Delante Johnson en route to claiming a silver medal. The last time he fought was in the European Olympic boxing qualifiers in Paris, falling in the round of 16 to British superstar, and eventually tournament gold medalist, Pat McCormack, who will fight in his second Olympics in Tokyo.