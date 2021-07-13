BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

(Photo courtesy: Amanda Serrano – Melina Pizano – Mathroom Boxing USA)

Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA – After starting a 2021 year of much action, where in the month of March she defeated by knockout the number eight classified on the boxing ‘pound for pound’ list Daniela Bermúdez and in June mixed martial arts, defeated by submission in just 60 seconds the Mexican Valentina García, the talented Puerto Rican Amanda serrano He will defend his 126-pound world titles on Sunday, August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, located in the city of Cleveland.

Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs), unified world champion at 126 pounds, this by holding the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Organization ( OIB), will face Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs), current WBC super bantamweight world champion (122 pounds).

The attractive duel between Puerto Rico and Mexico will be televised by Showtime’s pay-per-view (PPV) system at times to be announced and will feature in the main fight, the duel between the ‘youtuber’ Jake Paul and the mixed martial arts fighter Tyron Woodley.

“I am happy with these blessings that God has given me,” said Amanda Serrano, “I want to thank Yamileth Mercado for accepting the fight since her compatriot Erika Cruz (WBA 126 pound champion) did not dare. Anyway, I’m sure Yamileth and I can steal the show on August 29 with this great sports war between Mexico and Puerto Rico. “

“Yamileth (Mercado) and I have a common opponent and that is Fatuma Zarika. We have both faced her twice and all the fights were strong. I was able to beat her both times and then she was crowned world champion, until Yamileth won the title in a rematch fight ”.

Jordan Maldonado, coach and manager of Serrano explained that, “the original plan was to continue unifying 126-pound titles and we had to fight against Erika Cruz, who is the WBA world champion, but at the last minute she did not want to accept an offer of $ 100,000 dollars and that bothered us because she had said in several interviews that there was no problem with the fight.

“We only ask her (Erika Cruz) that when she does interviews, she does not say that she comes with everything except fear, because that no longer applies to her,” said Maldonado.

Jake Paul:

“I grew up watching Cavs, Browns and Indians games on the weekends. Dreaming since I was a child of one day being in a position to put on a show for my hometown like they did. On August 29, that dream comes true. I’m also delighted to have Amanda Serrano on this card. She stands out as the most outstanding knockout artist in women’s boxing. Expect a great billboard ”.

The fighter born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, is the only exponent of professional boxing who has been a world champion in 7 divisions under the 4 world-recognized organizations.