BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

The vast majority rank him as number 1, some as number 2, but the truth is that a list of the best Latino fighters of all time without Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán would not be complete.

Considered the best lightweight in history, he won 5 titles in 4 divisions, made 12 lightweight title defenses where he unified the WBC and WBA championships (the only governing bodies at that time) faced the best of his time winning and losing, he made comebacks like the “Phoenix” when everyone was finishing him off facing bigger rivals younger and stronger than him, as we saw against Davey Moore and Iran Barkley, snatching world titles from them in passing, he fought in 5 decades.

But it was his victory against Sugar Ray Leonard that made him a legend that night in June 1980 in Canada, when no one believed he would be victorious, everyone’s mouth fell on everyone defeating a younger, bigger, faster, more intelligent rival. that he was the top boxing star at the time, this being the biggest victory for a Latin boxer in history.

Love it or hate it, the truth is that the greatness of “Manos de Piedra” is not faded by anyone, no matter how many stumbles it has had, GREAT DURÁN.

(Photo: Supplied)