BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

The referee raises his hand to González, after being crowned Fedelatin Wélter WBA champion on March 6.

The boxing company master Promotions will present a mega-function on Friday, July 16, which includes six fights with high-level fighters, whose stage will be the Golden Palace, where the protagonists of the stellar meeting will be the Carabobeño Johan ‘Manotas’ González and the Panamanian Alberto ‘Metralleta’ Mosquera.

The Venezuelan fighter, a pupil of the successful businessman Manolo Pérez Barreiro, has just joined Luis Enrique Romero the Wélter Fedelatin belt of the WBA, 147 pounds and in his last fight he defeated the Colombian Yuri Méndez by knockout in the second round, ready to face This expected confrontation.

https://www.laestrella.com.pa/deportes/boxeo/210706/gonzalez-mosquera-listos-pleito-16