BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

LOS ANGELES (July 12, 2021) – Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao came face-to-face with WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “La Verdad” Spence Jr. at a press conference in Los Angeles this Sunday, beating his unmissable title fight that will headline PBC’s Pay-Per-View on FOX Sports on Saturday, August 21 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view will begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, as Spence seeks the victory that defines his legacy against a Pacquiao who will attempt to add one more monumental triumph to his undisputed Hall of Fame roster. Sunday’s press conference also featured analysis from former opponents such as Keith “One Time” Thurman and “Showtime” Shawn Porter.

Tickets for the event, which will be promoted by TGB Promotions, MP Promotions and Man Down Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through -mobilearena.com and axs.com.

This is what Pacquiao and Spence had to say at the press conference this Sunday:

MANNY PACQUIAO

“I had many opportunities to go for an easier fight than this one. But I chose Errol Spence Jr. because I wanted a real fight that’s great for the fans. I am a fighter, and boxing is my passion.

“Errol Spence Jr. is aggressive, young and undefeated. He is dedicated to his career. He will definitely not be an easy opponent, and it is forbidden to underestimate him.

“It has been a long time since I faced a left-handed opponent. We were forced to change some aspects of our strategy compared to previous fights, and we will launch some different combinations.

“I don’t think Errol needs Floyd Mayweather to advise him. I think Errol is a better fighter than Mayweather. Errol can teach Floyd how to fight hand to hand.

“I don’t want to trust myself too much, since Errol is too good a rival. His determination and passion for the sport is always there. When I say that I will do something, it is real and it comes from the heart, it is not to impress anyone.

“I started training in the Philippines in the last week of May, so it was just a matter of continuing to do the same by the time I got here to Los Angeles. It was good for me to have this break from the last two years. I have been boxing since I was 12 years old, and when I returned to training I did so with my hunger and dedication intact.

“I’m not going to predict that I will knock him down in the first round like I did against Thurman. I will focus my mind, my body and my spirit on winning the fight. That is my only goal.

“This is one of the biggest challenges of my career. I cannot say that he is the greatest of all, as I have been fighting the best fighters in the world for years. However, he is up there with any rival that I have faced.

“I have been boxing professionally for more than 25 years, and I think I have already seen all the styles that exist.

“This will be a unique and prodigious fight. There will be a lot of action inside the ring. I am so grateful to all those who support me, and I am happy to be back in this position to face one of the best fighters on the planet.

ERROL SPENCE JR.

“This is a great opportunity. After my car accident, I fought directly with Danny Garcia and now with Pacquiao. A lot of people wanted to fight Pacquiao, and I immediately agreed without a second thought when they called me to do it.

“There aren’t many lefties in boxing, so there aren’t many sparring partners like that to train you. We have many now who are capable of fighting left-handed. I can’t find someone who fights exactly like Manny, but I can find someone who emulates his rhythm. That’s what we’ve been doing

“You can see that Manny is still an explosive fighter with great speed. We have been thinking about a strategy and how to implement it in the most appropriate way in the ring on August 21.

“Manny can make you rest on your laurels with his praise, but I’m going to come for you once the bell rings.

“My chin has been tested since the accident and during the fight against Danny Garcia. I imagine Manny will try to put him to the test.

“I don’t think being 42 years old is going to hurt him in his training. He is not puffing on weight or distracted. That’s why he’s been the same Manny Pacquiao for decades, and I want to face the same Pacquiao who fought Keith Thurman and before that.

“Manny has a lot of tendencies, but he will fight through thick and thin to please the fans.

“I don’t think they’ll knock me out. I just don’t contemplate it, although we do respect its power. He dropped Thurman and hurt him with a body shot, but I don’t think about whether he can knock me out.

“I have the ability to knock out Pacquiao. However, I am focused on winning the fight. If you rush to go for the knockout, you will either look careless or you will be wrong. I must fight my way and at my pace. If the opportunity comes to knock him out, I will try to seize it.

“This will be a great fight. Pacquiao will come ready to fight as usual, but I will definitely be the winner. “