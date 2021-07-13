BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

NEW YORK (July 12, 2021) – Professional boxer and global superstar Jake “The Troubled Kid” Paul will face the most demanding challenge of his nascent career when he meets former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley at the event. main event of a professional boxing event on Sunday, August 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

After dominating the three initial opponents of his career as a professional boxer, Paul continues to increase the level of difficulty of his rivals by coming face to face with Woodley, a decorated mixed martial arts champion who held the UFC throne from 2016 until 2019. On Sunday, August 29, Paul will seek to excite his legion of fans and silence his critics in front of the people of his native Cleveland in the eight-round main event from cruiserweight, contested at a hit weight of 190 pounds. .

Paul and Woodley will go head-to-head during a sizzling press conference this Tuesday, July 13 in Los Angeles as their long-awaited fight throbbing. The press conference will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Jake Paul’s YouTube channel.

This special Sunday night event is presented and produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV, and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. The pay-per-view broadcast will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and will feature a full preliminary undercard of professional boxing fights with a lot on the line as Puerto Rican star and WBC / WBO World Featherweight Champion Amanda “La True ”Serrano defending his titles against Mexican world super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado.

Barstool Sportsbook is the Official Sports Betting Partner for the event, which will be a unique and fully integrated alliance.

Tickets to the main event will be on sale beginning Thursday, July 22 at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) is 24 years old and a globally recognized content creator. He began his career as a professional boxer in January 2020 proving to be an influential participant in the sporting environment with his outgoing personality and rapidly developing skills. The Cleveland native currently trains and resides in Puerto Rico under the tutelage of former professional boxing contender BJ Flores, who has been training Jake since his first fight as a professional. After knocking out YouTube star influencer AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson in their first two contests, Paul quickly dispatched former mixed martial arts champion Ben Askren with a first round knockout in April this year. . The victory over Askren marked the first time he prevailed against a seasoned professional fighter, and now he faces an even tougher challenge against Woodley.

“I grew up going to watch the Cavs, Browns and Indians play on the weekends, dreaming of being able to show off to the people of my city like they used to,” Paul said. “On August 29, that dream will come true. My biggest challenge yet, in front of the city that made me who I am, on pay-per-view for the whole world to see me knock out a UFC champion. I also love that Amanda Serrano is a part of this card, she stands out as the most prolific knockout artist in female boxing. What a night awaits us! ”.

Woodley (19-7-1 in MMA) hails from St. Louis, Missouri, and has a notable track record in combat sports. He was crowned UFC champion in July 2016, defeating Robbie Lawler in the first round of that contest and then successfully defending his title four times. Prior to competing in the UFC, Woodley served in the Strikeforce MMA promotion on SHOWTIME and amassed an 8-1 record from 2009 to 2012. Widely considered one of the most dangerous punchers in UFC history, Woodley prevailed by TKO or submission in 14 of his 19 bouts.

“I am a grown man,” Woodley said. “I don’t play with children. They brought me out to take out the garbage. no problem!”.

Serrano is the most decorated woman in the history of women’s boxing and is 40-1-1 with 30 knockouts as a professional. She was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Brooklyn, New York, where she trains alongside her sister and former featherweight champion Cindy Serrano. The 32-year-old boxer has emerged as champion in each division between 115 and 140 pounds, earning belts in two different divisions with just four months to go between fights in September 2018 and January 2019. Serrano earned her world champion belts WBC and WBO featherweight champion during a high-profile fight against Heather Hardy in 2019, and most recently defended her titles by knocking out Argentine three-division world champion Daniela Bermúdez in March.

Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs) hails from Chihuahua, Mexico with the super bantamweight title in her hands since November 2019, and will look to become monarch of two different divisions when she challenges Serrano on August 29. The 23-year-old was crowned by unanimous decision against Fatuma Zarika, avenging her previous loss to Zarika in her first title fight. Mercado is on a streak of six wins in a row before this event, including wins against compatriot Julissa Guzmán and previously undefeated Angelica Rascon in 2021.

This will be the first sporting event produced in conjunction with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company. Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian will serve as Executive Producers for the event.