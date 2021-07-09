BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

Naseem Hamed had all the skills and resources to be one of the greats in history, good defense, good boxing, charisma, we saw him become a world champion and dominate the feather division, he could even afford to be a showman given the extravagant entrances that toward.

In his excellent record, only one spot is seen by a Mexican named Marco A Barrera who was one of the last greats of the Aztec box, after this Hamed fought once more achieving a victory with which he closed his career.

Barrera tells how he was amazed by the words that the so-called “Prince” said to him after finishing the fight:

“He told me that I was a great boxer and that he really preferred not to face me anymore, I was paralyzed because a boxer that I beat never asked for revenge.”

That is a mystery that has never been solved, why didn’t he ask for revenge? Why didn’t he even continue his career in other divisions? We only see a retired man with a bulky heavyweight body that we would have liked to see more of.