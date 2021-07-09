BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

Eight-division world champion and Philippine senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. kick off their August 21 PPV promotional campaign this Sunday when they will appear on a live televised broadcast. press conference on FOX starting at 5 pm ET.

Errol Spence: “I have been looking forward to this type of major boxing event for my entire career. Manny Pacquiao is a boxing legend and future Hall of Famer. Being able to combine skills with him and come out with a victory would be the highlight of my career so far. I come to win and he comes to win and that’s what makes it an action fight. I can’t wait to get in the ring at T-Mobile Arena on August 21 for what I hope will be an exciting night. “

Manny Pacquiao: “I’m excited to fight Errol Spence Jr. Like me, Errol has an aggressive and action-packed fighting style. Boxing fans watching on T-Mobile Arena or on pay-per-view will be happy with this world championship fight. It’s going to be wild! “