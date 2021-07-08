BoxeoMundial- The Mecca of Boxing

The super super welterweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Jermell Charlo, and his next rival, Brian Castaño, had a press conference with 10 days remaining until their fight on July 17 for all world titles in the AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

Charlo owns the black and gold belt, in addition to the IBF and WBC versions. For his part, Castaño is the WBO monarch. The winner will unify all the belts and become the undisputed king of 154 pounds.

Charlo knows that the challenge is one of the most important of his career but he is prepared for what he faces and his only goal is to come out with his hand up.

“Now is the time to put my life on the line like I always do. Castaño will also be there to risk his life. It’s a fight for the legacy, I’m ready for that. I’m looking forward to that, ”said the 31-year-old American fighter.

For his part, the Argentine also stressed that he is facing the most important moment so far in his career and assured that he had the tools to carry the victory.

“This is my moment. This is the most important fight of my life ”, he assured. “I have the most varied arsenal of any fighter he’s faced before.”

Charlo and Castaño will star in one of the most anticipated clashes in all of boxing. The American arrives with a record of 34 wins, 1 loss and 18 knockouts, while Castaño has a balance of 17 wins, 1 draw and 12 knockouts.