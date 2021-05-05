BOX “Don Nacho” Beristain explodes again against Canelo Álvarez

Sincere and without touching his heart, the Mexican coach, “Don Nacho ”Beristain, He lashed out against the boxer again, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, to whom he mentioned that he always insults those who criticize him, leaving a bad taste in the mouth of the Mexican fans.

In an interview for the channel, You Can’t Play Boxing, “Don Nacho” Beristain stated that Canelo Y Eddy Reynoso, they can’t stand criticism.

“Don’t bother when they criticize you, (Canelo) and his coach (Eddy Reynoso) insult those who criticize him. Personally, I see it badly ”, he explained.

He also assured that Canelo can’t be compared to Julio Cesar Chavez, since in his way of seeing boxing, he still has a little to prove.

“Canelo you want to compare with Julio Cesar Chavez, but, it takes a little bit to reach that level. He does not finish convincing me for what I see that he has above the ring“.

Finally, he stated that Canelo He needs a great battle above the ring and with it to finally convince the Mexican fans.

“Canelo fight with whoever they put him, but, he has not been able to give him to the fans of the boxing a fight like those of Israel Vazquez with Rafa Marquez, Marquez with Pacquiao or Juan Diaz. A sweet that he gives us and convinces people ”, he concluded.

Show Player