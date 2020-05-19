It’s Andrea Pirlo’s 41st birthday today.

One of the coolest footballers to ever grace the sport.

It feels like the terms ‘panache’ and ‘majestic’ were invented just so we’d have enough powerful words to describe him.

Pirlo came through the ranks at Brescia before going on to play for the biggest clubs in Italy in Inter, AC Milan and Juventus.

I have finished his career in the MLS with New York City FC.

In a career spanning 22 years, Pirlo won the Serie A six times, two Champions Leagues and of course the 2006 World Cup.

It’s fair to say he knew how to take a free-kick.

And of course, there was this…

Here is Andrea Pirlo sipping wine in a vineyard. pic.twitter.com/CxjRmIppqf – P (@thenutoriousp) March 19, 2013

Buon compleanno, Andrea.