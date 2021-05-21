Bowers & Wilkins PI7: true wireless on another sonic level

Bowers & Wilkins, one of the most prestigious companies in the world of premium audio, presents its first true wireless headphones; The wait was worth it.

Various details characterize them as 100% wireless headphones of a high level. Starting with its unique design, which combines exhaustive ergonomic studies with the ability to house a unique acoustic technical component.

Dual transducer and ANC

Each earphone integrates a 9.2 mm diameter transducer, made to measure by Bowers & Wilkins, which is complemented by another of the balanced frame type, dedicated exclusively to high frequencies; each of the four drivers is accompanied by its own amplifier. An innovative technical structure remarkably close to that of an advanced loudspeaker. In turn, the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 include Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology for optimal wireless transmission from mobile devices and in high resolution, as well as supports listening from Hi-Res streaming platforms, such as Qobuz.

The PI7s also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, in this case of the adaptive type. This means that they analyze the ambient environment in order to automatically adapt to it and thus ensure the best possible listening experience. This system is supported by six microphones (three in each earpiece), which also take care of providing the proper crystal clear sound quality in telephone calls.

Innovative charging case

The case of the PI7, in addition to charging the headphones, can act as a wireless intermediary. Simply connect it via a 3.5 mm jack – USB cable (comes standard) to an external audio source, such as the entertainment system of an airplane, train or any television, and it will retransmit the sound to the headphones. In turn, this case can charge its internal battery wirelessly.

Bowers & Wilkins PI7: technical characteristics

Frequency range from 10 Hz to 20 kHz. 24 bit / 48 kHz true wireless transmission. Bluetooth 5.0. Hi-Res Audio all the way from the music source to the user’s ears. Configuration using the Bowers & Wilkins Headphones App. Touch management of functions (play / pause, volume, etc.) on each headset. Voice control support: Siri and Google Assistant. Multipoint wireless connection. 4 hours of own autonomy + 16 hours through the case. 15 minutes charging -> 2 hours of music.

Gadget Says: Exceptional

Its unique physical design adapts very well to the concavities of the ears; they are comfortable to wear for several hours. The ANC system does its job in an excellent way in all orders, but especially in the face of low frequency noises, like those of an airplane; with them on, all cars look electric. We have not noticed any deterioration in quality due to this technology being activated. The PI7s offer a fantastic sonic performance in the highs – sweet and detailed – and lows – robust and passionate-; the experience becomes sublime on the subwoofer. The voices are crystal clear and markedly different from the melodies. The wireless transmitter-case function seems to us an already crucial reason to look at these PI7s.

