Bowers & Wilkins PI7: the true wireless of the moment, in 10 keys

They have been waiting, but the first TW headphones from Bowers & Wilkins meet the expectations of the most purists of sound. These are its 10 fundamental points:

1.- Design the result of an exhaustive study that combines ergonomics and the ability to house an unprecedented technical acoustic component.

2.- Each earphone integrates a 9.2 mm diameter transducer, made to measure by Bowers & Wilkins, which is complemented by another of the balanced frame type, dedicated exclusively to high frequencies; each of the four drivers is accompanied by its own amplifier.

3.- Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology for optimal wireless transmission from mobile devices and in high resolution.

4.- Full compatibility with Hi-Res streaming platforms, such as Qobuz.

5.- Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology (analyzes the environmental environment) supported by six microphones (three in each earphone).

6.- Charging case as a wireless intermediary: it connects to an external audio source via cable and transmits the sound to the headphones.

7.- Case compatible with wireless charging.

8.- Frequency range from 10 Hz to 20 kHz; 24 bit / 48 kHz true wireless transmission. Hi-Res Audio all the way from the music source to the user’s ears.

9.- Touch management of functions (play / pause, volume, etc.) in each headset. Compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

10.- 4 hours of own autonomy + 16 hours using the case; 15 minute charge -> 2 hours of music.