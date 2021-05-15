Bowers & Wilkins PI7 and PI5: true wireless true sound

The first Bowers & Wilkins TWS have been waiting, but it was worth it. Attention to its double transducer for high frequencies and aptX Adaptive compatibility.

True wireless (TWS) earphones are very popular, but most models currently available sacrifice audio quality in favor of wireless comfort. Bowers & Wilkins, one of the most prestigious companies in the world of hi-fi sound, has always insisted that this problem should be corrected before it could consider launching its own TWS products. Now, after a long period of development, the British company introduces two TWS models that carry the celebrated promise of “true sound” to this category of headphones.

Both the PI7 and PI5 offer all the sonic quality that music lovers have come to expect from a Bowers & Wilkins product. This is coupled with a wide range of practical and intelligent functions, such as extreme transparency in phone calls and a design that is as beautiful as it is exclusive.

PI7

They are the benchmark. They are equipped with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, a wireless transmission system from mobile devices, which allows listening to high-resolution music via streaming from services such as Qobuz. The PI7s accompany this Hi-Res feature with a 24 bit / 48 kHz wireless transmission between helmet and helmet. Together, these two technologies make the PI7 one of the very few 100% wireless headphones that support high resolution audio all the way from the music source to the user’s ears.

Furthermore, despite the fact that the dimensions of each earphone are compact enough to fit comfortably in the outer ear, these earphones exhibit technical characteristics remarkably close to those of an advanced conventional loudspeaker. For example, each earphone incorporates a 9.2 mm diameter transducer made to measure by Bowers & Wilkins that is complemented by another of the balanced frame type dedicated exclusively to high frequencies; Each of the four drivers in the system is optimized by its own amplifier. This setup ensures exceptional control, superlative dynamics, and deep, accurate bass.

The PI7s also include active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, in this case adaptive type. This means that it analyzes the environment in order to automatically adapt to it and thus ensure the best possible listening experience. This system is supported by six microphones (three in each earpiece) to guarantee crystal clear sound quality in telephone calls.

PI5

They use TWS + technology to achieve robust, high-quality sync between the two earbuds, coupled with the use of a single 9.2mm full-range transducer custom made by Bowers & Wilkins in each helmet. The PI5 can reproduce CD quality sound from compatible mobile devices thanks to the inclusion of the aptX high quality wireless audio transmission system. The PI5s also incorporate user-selectable noise cancellation features, as well as an ambient pass-through mode and two microphones to ensure high-quality sound during phone calls.

Smart features

Both the PI7 and PI5 can be configured using the Bowers & Wilkins Headphones App, as well as including a simple user interface from a single capacitive-type button that allows for simple multitasking. They also have support for voice control via Apple Siri or Google Assistant depending on the connected device. Additionally, multiple devices can be wirelessly paired to each model, thus allowing easy and convenient reconnection to each source when appropriate.

Carrying and charging case

Both models come with a box case that recharges itself either through a cable or through wireless dynamics. The PI5s offer their own autonomy of four and a half hours, while the PI7s reach four hours. The respective charging boxes provide up to four full extra recharges.

The PI7s offer a feature that is as unique as it is practical: the ability to connect your smart charging box to an external audio source, such as a car entertainment system. You only need the cable with a 3.5 mm plug or USB (it comes standard) and it is now possible to wirelessly transmit sound from that source to both helmets, all while maintaining extraordinary quality.

Availability and prices

The Bowers & Wilkins PI5 and PI7 go on sale on April 26, they are available in white and charcoal finishes and their prices are 399 and 249 euros respectively.

www.bowerswilkins.com