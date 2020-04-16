Bouts announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced two TNT Championship Tournament quarterfinal matches last night.

Bouts announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW announced yesterday during the Dynamite show that the quarterfinals of his TNT title tournament will be held next Wednesday 22 with the last two quarterfinal matches.

The first of the combats will be the one that faces Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian with the winner of the match going into the semifinals against Lance Archer who yesterday defeated Colt Cabana in their quarterfinal match.

The second quarterfinal match next Wednesday will face Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin where the winner of the same will face Cody in the semifinals.

It has not yet been said what day the tournament semifinals will take place, although the final will be played on May 23 at Double or Nothing.

Also last night we could see how Orange Cassidy was attacked by Jimmy Havoc while he watched the match between Chuck Taylor and Kip Sabian, which has led to a confrontation between the two announced for next week.

Along with these three fights we have two more announced fights, one where it will be Brodie lee and the other where will be Kenny Omega although their respective rivals have not yet been announced.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!