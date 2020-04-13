Bouts announced for AEW Dynamite April 15

Bouts announced for AEW Dynamite on April 15. These are the bouts announced so far for Wednesday’s show.

AEW President Tony Khan announced new bouts for the AEW Dynamite this week including Kip Sabian facing Chuck Taylor, and Britt Baker will be in action.

Also announced, Jim Ross will re-comment on the bout between the AEW world champion Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager (Empty Arena No Holds Barred Championship Match). Chris Jericho will also return to comment alongside Tony Schiavone on this show.

As it was told, Lance Archer takes on Colt Cabana in a first round match of the TNT Championship Tournament. The winner will face Dustin Rhodes or Kip Sabian. Last week, Cody defeated Shawn Spears in their first round match and will face the winner of Sammy Guevara against Darby Allin.

Sammy Guevara plans to face Sugar D on Wednesday.

AEW made recordings earlier this month in Norcross, Georgia, to film Dynamite episodes for several weeks.

Thank you AEW fans, huge Dynamite on TNT on Wednesday! Jericho & Tony call@ColtCabana v. @LanceHoyt, #TNTChampionshipTournament

-Dr. Britt Baker returns to action

-Chuckie T v. Kip Sabian

& more

-AEW World Title, No Holds Barred@JRsBBQ returns to call: @JonMoxley v. Jake Hager pic.twitter.com/DRm1bGyKKp – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 10, 2020

