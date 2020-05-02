Bouts and segments announced for WWE SmackDown on May 8. During the broadcast of this week’s program several things have been announced for next week.

Two bouts and two segments have been announced for next week on the SmackDown Blue Mark show.

It was announced that next week we will have a three-on-three match where Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak will have a mysterious teammate to face the team made up of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin.

The second fight announced for next week will be the one against TAmina and Lacey Evans in a tag team match against Bayley and Sasha Banks. As we have seen this Friday, Bayley and Sasha Banks attacked Tamina in backstage and this ended up causing chaos in the wings of WWE.

An encounter Head to head between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt It has also been made official for the coming week after Bray Wyatt read a story about a black sheep tonight, which was a story about Braun Strowman’s past in the Wyatt Family.

Finally it has become official Jeff Hardy’s return to SmackDown for next week. During the last programs we have seen videos of Jeff Hardy and his path of redemption. On today’s show, Sheamus has already made it clear that he will be around Jeff Hardy next week.

