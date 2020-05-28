Bouts and segments announced for WWE NXT next week. Several matches and segments were announced last night for next week.

Several segments and matches were announced yesterday night for next week’s yellow and black brand show.

Within the segments that we will see, is what the company has called Prime Target that will be a tour of the rivalries of Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole facing their defenses in the next NXT Takeover In Your House on June 7.

As we already know, Charlotte Flair will defend the NXT title won at Wrestlemania 36 against Rhea Ripley, against Ripley herself and against Japan’s Io Shirai. For his part, Adam Cole accepted a title match last night against The Velveteen Dream.

Mia Yim vs. Candice Lerae It is the first of the confirmed battles for next Wednesday. As is already known, Gargano and Lerae have started a rivalry with Mia Yim and Keith Lee ahead of a United States title match between Gargano and Lee at NXT Takeover In Your House.

In addition to next week’s program, the final of the tournament for the interim cruiserweight title is also announced, after yesterday Drake Maverick will qualify for the final on a very dubious account. Your rival in this fight will be The Son of the Ghost who had secured his ranking last week. We must remember that the current cruiserweight champion is Jordan Devlin who cannot defend the title because he cannot leave the United Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

