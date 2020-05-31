According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth leaders will try to convince winger Ryan Fraser to renew his contract until the end of this season, to help the team in the fight for permanence. The player is released on June 30 and would have proposals from various clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham or Crystal Palace.

/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /

var menunav = 'europe';

var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");

var word = '';

if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');

zone var = "default";

var azione = "read";

var idsezione = "13";

var titolo_art = "Bournemouth, the leaders hope to convince Fraser to continue until the end of the season";

var sezione_art = "Europe";

var now = '31 May pray 20:00 ';

var squadra = "";

/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /

var searchbar = false;

if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();

else if (azione == 'search') {

searchbar = "Search";

if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()

} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();

indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');

if (word == false) word = '';

/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /

if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e

function lazyImage (id)

{

var imgs = document.getElementById (id);

if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)

{

var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');

if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)

{

for (var i = 0; i.