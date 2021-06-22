bounce maintained in the market … and is no longer the red lantern

Soltec rebound although insufficient in the Spanish stock market

Soltec Powr Br-Unty sees the sunlight again in the Spanish stock market. Full-blown bounce that is reflected and translated with an upward performance of nothing less than 11% during the past week. In large part, due to the takeover bid for Solarpack, which has once again turned the interest of investors towards renewables and especially on listed photovoltaic companies.

The Murcian company is about, on the 24th, to hold its Shareholders’ Meeting in which it will be approved a capital increase of 13 million euros, if you get the backing of investors. For it will issue 52,000 shares with an individual par value of 1 euro each one and an individual issue premium of 249 euros.

And, in addition, as part of the debt restructuring operation of a 2018 loan, it has renewed it, with the scope of 90 million euros and has obtained a new revolving syndicated line of guarantees worth 110 million for a total of 200 million euros to a term of 3 years with maturity therefore in 2024. The company’s idea is to use these funds to finance its projects and activities.

In its quotation graph, we see how the value improves at a good pace thanks to the important rebound that returns it to levels at the end of May, with a firm seat above 7 euros per share. It is even slightly positive so far this month and in the last sessions with advances of 11%, despite yesterday’s slight correction. In so far this year Soltec loses 44.7% in the market.

Soltec annual price chart

Of course, with this rebound it is no longer the red lantern of the Continuous Market, a position that it cedes to Codere, although it continues to maintain a short position in the market, on the part of the British fund Helikon Investment, that raised up 0.66% of bear capital its negative presence on the value on June 7.

With good news, your new solar tracker called SFOne, named with double row 1P configuration to consolidate its portfolio of versatile and flexible products. The new tracker will be available in all the markets in which it operates, it provides greater ease of installation, which helps to advance the construction process of the plant, reducing the time invested in its development by 75%.

And one more note, since Soltec has been nominated for the third edition of the European Small and MidCap awards, in the “Star of Innovation” category, awarded to small and mid-cap companies that have recently gone public and, as the name suggests, place innovation at the center of their business development strategy.

