Critics such as Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut, before they became the authors of the nouvelle vague that every movie buff knows, were not very fond of Les Enfants du Paradis.

The feature written by Jacques Prévert and directed by Marcel Carné marks what is considered the highlight of the partnership between the two, in the trend called poetic realism. In Brazil, it was released as O Boulevard do Crime. The title has to do with the fact that it takes place on the Boulevard du Temple, in Paris, which was known as Boulevard du Crime, in the 19th century. The production is from 1943, the launch was in 1945 and, decades later, won a poll and ended up at the top of the list to choose the best French films of all time. It was simply ‘the’ best.

Nowadays, it seems hard to believe that a film of that size, and with that degree of period reconstruction, could have been made in France under the Nazi occupation. There were Jewish artists and artisans who worked clandestine and, in scenes involving food, legend has it that director Carné’s greatest difficulty was preventing the hungry team, and the extras, from devouring everything before he shouted ‘Cut!’ Elaborate scenes had to be shot only once, because of limited resources, and time. The risk was always that of an inspection by the Nazis. All of this, of course, contributed to the film’s aura.

Jean Renoir held his cinema theater celebration at Le Carrosse d “or, with Anna Magnani, in 1952. Truffaut did his in 1980’s The Last Metro, with Catherine Deneuve, who was his biggest blockbuster. compares to Les Enfants du Paradis. The title’s “paradise” is that highest point, for which you pay the cheapest ticket, in traditional theaters. Theater is the very raison d’être of the film – theater as the art of representation Garance, a member of a troupe, is accused of theft. She is saved by the silent performance of the mimic Debureau, who loves her. But Garance has many suitors, including richer ones. The character gallery includes Shapely actor Lemaitre, an a philosophical murderer, the scavenger of roles and the daughter of the theater administrator.

In The Visitors of the Night, his previous film, Carné and Prévert had already turned to the theme of death, through a medieval legend – the heart of two statues, beating, was proof of the permanence of love. On the Boulevard, the myth is provided by the best-known carnival love story, immortalized by the Commedia dell’Arte, the eternal triangle formed by Pierrô (Deburau), Harlequin (Lemaitre) and Colombina (Garance). Between Pierrô in love and rascal Harlequin, with whom will the beauty’s heart remain? In the commedia dell’arte, the plot was almost always staged in the street, with a lot of improvisation and breaks for the addition of acrobats and comedians. Carné and Prévert turned the fable into a tragedy to portray France of its time.

The eternal dispute between Pierrot and Harlequin is compounded because Fate, represented by Garance’s rich lover, Lacenaire – the count – is always separating couples. Intelligently, Prévert feeds on Victor Hugo, Eugene Sue and Honoré de Balzac, and the script incorporates elements from The Miserables, The Mysteries of Paris and The Splendor and Misery of the Courtesans. Perhaps, reviewed today, the film seems somewhat solemn and even recited, but in fact, and based on the dramatic demands of the script, Carné makes a kind of journey through different styles of interpretation. (Pauline Kael, in a famous text, said that she identified five.)

Art direction (by Alexander Trauner) and the cast, especially Jean-Louis Barrault and Arletty, such as Debureau and Garance, contributed much to the stature of the film. Arletty has something of Garbo, looks like a sphinx. This mysterious actress has had a complicated life. She was arrested as a collaborationist, and she did have a torrid affair with a Luftwaffe officer during the occupation. He defended himself by saying that his heart was French, but ‘le cul “, sex (in a more common definition), was international. In the 1950s and 60s he gradually lost his sight, until he went blind.

