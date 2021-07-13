Boulaye Dia signs for Villarreal for five seasons

07/13/2021 at 7:07 PM CEST

Villarreal has reached a transfer agreement with Stade Reims by the Franco-Senegalese forward Boulaye Dia, who will wear yellow for the next five seasons, as reported by the Castellón club on Tuesday.

The club makes his arrival official after Boulaye Dia underwent a medical examination with the club yesterday. The French will train with his teammates this Wednesday under the command of Unai Emery at the Villarreal sports center in the session scheduled for 10.00 am. Dia, 24 years old, has played a total of 88 official matches with the Stade Reims shirt during three seasons, in which he has been able to score 28 goals, 16 of which he achieved in the last year.

Football player He showed a great level last season with the French competition. Villarreal highlights “his speed and impudence when facing his rivals”, characteristics that “make him a very dangerous weapon in attack.” The Franco-Senegalese footballer will be presented to the media this Thursday via telematics at 1:00 p.m.

Villareal seeks with the French to reinforce the offensive side of the team after the departure of Carlos Bacca, the club’s eighth historical top scorer. They thus intend to maintain the numbers of a historic season, in which celebrated the first title in the club’s history and they reached the seventh position in the competition.