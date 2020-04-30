Christophe Bouchet follows French football news closely. And it distresses the former president of OM (2002-2004) who denounces the multiplication of speaking out and the lack of collegiality and solidarity in such a serious moment.

“An indecent image”

“Football has a poor image because of the financial sums it generates and the bickering of its leaders,” he explains in L’Equipe. It was the perfect opportunity to enter in force in the field of solidarity and, instead, they give an indecent image. I don’t see everything but I don’t have the impression that the stars of the football have gathered to set an example. “

He highlights the erosion of power and the lack of a boss in the proceedings. He especially chokes on the appointment of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG and boss of beIN Media Group, in the group to discuss the payment of TV rights with Canal +.

“Nasser negotiated with himself”

“With Qatar, we are already at the limits of the permanent anomaly, he exposes. It is one of the producers of the rights of football who negotiated. I do not understand why he lent himself to this. situation was not serious. In fact, Nasser negotiated with himself. I don’t know him and he may be the most honest man in the world, but he can’t get into it. we consider that neither the director general (Didier Quillot, editor’s note) nor the president of the League (Nathalie Boy de la Tour) have the competence to go and discuss with the broadcasters, there is a problem. “

Former candidate for the presidency of the LFP, Bouchet believes that the clubs manipulate Nathalie Boy de la Tour and Didier Quillot. He is also offended to see them asking for money. “I find it abnormal that clubs ask for state aid because football has been impecunious, he concludes. (…) Asking football for money is not serious. Currently, we need it elsewhere, right? “