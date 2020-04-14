Seeing is believing. Eugenie Bouchard He will again have an appointment with an unknown fan, although this time it will be for a good cause since the money raised will go to humanitarian causes. The lucky man, named Bob, declared he was willing to pay $ 2,600 for the date, promising to pay 1,000 more if the Canadian ordered the food in a British accent. For her part, Eugenie made it a condition that her appointment bring a roll of toilet paper to meet her. Recall that Bouchard said a few days ago that the quarantine would be much better with a boyfriend, while on Instagram Liv where this appointment was announced, she declared that she accepted because “I want to be part of this and I need someone in my life.”

