MEXICO CITY, Apr 17 (.) – More than 20 ships have waited a week or more to unload gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas at ports in Mexico, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon, as the demand falls due to the decline in activity due to the coronavirus.

Mexico imports most of its fuel and has a very limited storage capacity. State oil company Pemex and about a dozen independent importers typically unload at least two shipments of gasoline per day, mostly from the United States.

In January, the United States exported 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) of refined products to Mexico, in line with the 2019 average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Pemex, which mainly imports in the spot market, has not declared force majeure on fuel purchases despite the fact that retail demand for gasoline decreased by 60% and that of diesel fell by 35% in the first two weeks of March, according to the association of fuel retailers of the country ONEXPO.

In total, 56 tankers loaded with fuel are expected to enter Mexican ports, of which 21 have been online for more than a week.

The total volume contained in the 21 vessels would be at least 4.2 million barrels, enough for about three days of demand before the conevirus emergency.

Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most of the ships waiting to unload are anchored near Pajaritos, the main port of entry for imported fuel into Mexico. There are also bottlenecks in the ports of Manzanillo and Tuxpan, according to the data.

The long wait times for tankers to unload generally involve the payment of stay fees, which are approximately $ 20,000 per day, depending on the size of the ship, the terms of the contract and the agreed freight rate.

