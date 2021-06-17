‘Bottlegate’ shows the limit of influencers: A. Felsted

(Bloomberg) – It’s the other side of the coin of the rise of sports influencers.

When Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed Coca-Cola during a UEFA European Football Championship press conference on Monday, it coincided with a sell-off of shares in The Coca-Cola Company.

The incident shows how the power of an individual star, amplified by a large following on social media, can change the partnerships companies have established with teams and events.

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of UEFA Euro 2020 (matches were postponed last year), along with brewery Heineken NV, as well as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Qatar Airways QCSC, Bytedance Ltd’s Tiktok and the Chinese electronics group Vivo. Data provider SportBusiness estimates that sponsors pay about 30 million euros ($ 36 million) to align with the tournament.

Although the company does not sponsor the footballer, it was directly affected by his actions. The Portuguese captain, and top scorer in the history of the European Championship, withdrew two bottles of Coca-Cola and lifted a bottle of water before declaring “water”. It was as if he was encouraging people to drink water instead of Coca-Cola, and that was enough to make investors nervous about the beverage maker’s prospects.

In the last five to 10 years, companies have moved away from teams and closer to people, such as Ronaldo, who has a deal with Nike Inc. Coca-Cola was wise to spend its marketing budget on a global event. with multiple matches and players rather than a single star, which should have spread its risks. But the great power of influencers today means that companies, even on their periphery, cannot escape the dangers they bring.

If anyone is to blame for this, it’s Kim Kardashian. The reality star and businesswoman helped create the influencer industry, in which sports figures, pop stars and those with a knack for fashion or cosmetics accumulate millions of fans eager to buy what they wear or wear. .

Adidas AG is one such example. He reduced the number of sports teams he sponsors and instead focused his marketing spend on individual star players, such as Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi. In her broader sportswear and lifestyle business, she has a long-standing association with rapper Kanye West and recently added Beyoncé’s Ivy Park sportswear line.

Rival Nike has a long history of courting outstanding athletes; the most famous case is on the basketball court through his association with Michael Jordan. Today it features basketball player LeBron James and tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. Although it recently landed some team apparel sponsorship deals, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Poonam Goyal, Nike has continued to rely on its celebrity ambassadors to connect with consumers and boost their visibility.

The most obvious risks of this approach are stars misbehaving or changing sponsor. That happened recently when gymnastics star Simone Biles left Nike for Gap Inc.’s Athleta division.But the influence of celebrities and his reach on social media – Ronaldo has 300 million followers – goes far beyond corporate. who sponsor them. They also have implications for groups that simply enter their orbit.

Sponsors tolerate individual player preferences. For example, some are opposed to being associated with alcohol and gambling. Paul Pogba, who is a practicing Muslim, withdrew a bottle of Heineken from a press conference on Tuesday after being named Man of the Match following France’s victory against Germany. (It was a non-alcoholic beer, but this may not have been obvious to the player.) Heineken shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday.

But Ronaldo’s snub seems to fall into a different category, despite the player being known for a strict diet and fitness regimen that has allowed him to continue playing at 36, the twilight zone for most races. football. It’s a worrying sign for consumer goods groups.

National football associations often force players to meet certain requirements, such as attending press conferences and wearing the appropriate equipment. But there are no rules governing this specific scenario with Coca-Cola. The Portuguese Football Federation to which Ronaldo belongs is likely to receive a reminder of the responsibilities of its players. But it seems unlikely that disciplinary action will be taken. Still, what could a fine do to a rich and powerful footballer other than further inflame the situation?

While social media has smashed the rules on corporate sponsorships, and companies must navigate the new world of Instagram and TikTok, Coca-Cola can hope that at least one thing has endured: there is no such thing as bad publicity.

