Bottas wants to continue in F1 even if it is not in Mercedes

07/04/2021 at 1:41 PM CEST

Mercedes yesterday settled all rumors about the continuity of Lewis Hamilton by announcing his renewal for the next two seasons, until 2023. But now the team he leads Toto wolff , owner of 33% of the team, which he shares with Daimler and Ineos, has to make a decision regarding his second driver. They must assess whether to extend their agreement with Valtteri Bottas or if they bet on another rider. And in this case the one with the most options is George Russell, a Mercedes junior and current Williams driver. Brackley’s men have assured in Austria that they will analyze the situation during the summer break.

But What does Bottas think of all this?. Yesterday, after finishing fifth in Spielberg’s time, the Finn described as “obvious” that Mercedes has extended the contract with Hamilton and also spoke of his future, making it clear that his intention is to continue in F1, whether or not in Mercedes.

“I just realized we are already in July, and the August break is only two races away after this one. So I’m sure we’ll have to discuss it soon, but not today, not tomorrow,” Bottas said. .

“Obviously I want to understand the team, what the plan is, what driver they want in the other car. Lewis is confirmed, the other seat is still free, so the team has to decide. I need to have that discussion. But I also feel like I still have left. many, many years, I enjoy racing, I love racing, I love F1, so I am definitely not cut out to go to another style of racing within motorsport for years to come. If it were the case that I could not continue with Mercedes, of course I would look at other options. But it’s not something you have to think about right now & rdquor ;.