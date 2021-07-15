Bottas talks about a possible return to Williams, although he clings to his seat

It does not seem like an easy weekend for Valtteri Bottas. Despite the fact that Mercedes runs at home, having its factory Brackley a few kilometers from Silverstone, the Nordic will compete as if he were playing in the ‘opposite field’. Since last year, English fans and the British press have insistently asked for the promotion of Englishman George Russell in the place of Valtteri. And this weekend, after the poor results of bottas In this first part of the season and George’s great performance with Williams, the pressure for the number ’77’ will be maximum. In fact, it was even before the action started on the track, at a press conference prior to the British GP in which they peppered him with questions about his future, even asking about a possible way out for Williams to take the place of Russell in 2022.

Bottas surprised with his answer. The most normal thing is that he would have declined to comment on speculation, but this time, Valtteri responded about the rumors that speak of his return to Grove: “If that happens, it would be a new chapter in my career and I think my mentality would be different. Most likely, he was not in the fight for the title, nor was he battling to win races. It would be a new project for me, which would also be very interesting “.

“Of course, as I said before my goal is to keep my seat”he added quickly. “I think that at Mercedes we are a strong team right now.. I always try to be positive and what I want is to continue with Mercedes. I think it is the best place to win and fight for the title. If I do not continue, I will look at other options, I like Formula 1 and I have some good years left, “he added, practically rejecting the idea of ​​competing in the World Rally Championship, considering that his adaptation to such a specific category would be very complicated.