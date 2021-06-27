Bottas spinning top in the pit lane next to the mechanics!

“I had never seen anyone spinning before entering the fast lane on pit lane”. This is how Marc Gené showed his surprise in ‘DAZN F1’ at what had happened in the second free practice of the Styrian F1 GP. It was not be for lowerly. And is that Valtteri Bottas He starred in an action that, luckily, did not end with anyone run over. The Finnish Mercedes driver was coming out of his stop zone with new hard rubber, still cold, and as he accelerated into pit lane, he became overly optimistic and lost control of his vehicle. The driver insisted to keep the car straight and, after two counter-steering wheels, skidded right next to the mechanics of McLaren.

Fortunately, bottas He was able to stop the car when he had already been leaning in front of the garage of the Woking, avoiding any run over. Although that yes, the scare that the employees of the English firm took was tremendous. “Michael, that’s absolutely ridiculous, it could have taken our boys and the pit wall ahead of us.”a McLaren member said on the radio, addressing Mass, the Race Director, asking for a sanction for bottas for an action inappropriate for an F1 driver and very dangerous.

Therefore, the SON he quickly communicated that the Bottas pit incident would be investigated, and subsequently decided to sanction Valtteri with 3 penalty places on Sunday’s starting grid and 2 points on the driver’s license.