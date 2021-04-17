Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was the fastest driver in the two sessions held at Imola. Hamilton qualified second, followed by Gasly and Sainz. Alonso was 13th

April 16, 2021 (3:40 PM CET)

Valtteri Bottas set the best time also in FP2

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Friday afternoon at the Italian circuit of Imola and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was again the fastest driver, setting a best time of 1’15 ”551. His teammate Lewis Hamilton was second again, and again a very short distance, just 10 thousandths. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) qualified third, and also very close to Bottas, at 78 thousandths. Behind, in fourth position, the Spaniard from Ferrari Carlos Sainz, who stopped the clock at 1’15 ”834, 2 tenths behind the best classified. For his part, the other Spaniard, Fernando Alonso (Alpine), was thirteenth, 1.2 seconds behind.

At 2:30 p.m. (CET) the second free session began with a slightly higher temperature: 13 degrees ambient and 25 degrees on the track. The drivers went out to ride with Pirelli’s medium or hard compounds, leaving the soft for last. Thanks to the fact that this year the GP program is three days long – last year they were only able to ride Saturday and Sunday – the teams have more information.

Only 10 minutes of FP2, and Max Verstappen stopped in front of the pit lane. On the radio he told his engineer that “something has broken in the rear,” and the “virtual safety car” sign appeared. When they towed him to his garage, the mechanics found that he had a transmission problem. The session was over for the Red Bull driver. Meanwhile, Hamilton and Bottas alternated in first place, on medium tires, while Carlos Sainz was third and Fernando Alonso 13th.

Verstappen stopped in front of the pit lane in FP2 due to a transmission problem

With still 40 minutes to go to the end of FP2, the two Ferrari drivers set off on soft tires, as did Alonso. Sainz was still third and Leclerc climbed to fourth place, until Gasly also put the “reds” and placed second.

With 30 minutes to go – halfway through the session – the two from Mercedes put on some soft tires and the rest of the drivers did too. Bottas continued to lead the times followed by his teammate Hamilton, Gasly, Sainz, Leclerc, Pérez, Tsunoda… with Alonso 13th.

Shortly before the end, the pilots in their respective garages filled up fuel and started doing long runs, and the times did not change at the head: Bottas, Hamilton, Gasly, Sainz, Leclerc, Pérez, Tsunoda …

With only 4 minutes remaining, Charles Leclerc crashed into the wall of the Rivazza curve, and damaged the right side of his Ferrari, forcing him to show the red flag and finish FP2 there.

Charles Leclerc hit the wall at the Rivazza at the end of FP2

FP2 classification:

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’15.551 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’15.561 0.010 3 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1’15.629 0.078

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’15.834 0.2835 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’16.371 0.820 6 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’16.411 0.860 7 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’16.419 0.868 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1’16.485 0.934 9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’16.513 0.962 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’16.737 1,186 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’16,817 1,266 12 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’16,823 1,272

13 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’16.835 1.28414 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’16,999 1,448 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’17,092 1,541 16 George Russell Williams 1’17,179 1,628 17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’17,273 1,722 18 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’17,281 1,730 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’17,350 1,799 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’17,857 2,306

