Toto Wolff considers Lewis Hamilton’s renewal a fact

They look for their companion in the medium-long term

Mercedes prioritizes Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Esteban Ocon over Sebastian Vettel by 2021, according to Toto Wolff. The Austrian manager explains that they are studying which pilot will fit best, as Hamilton’s partner, in the long-term plan they are developing right now.

Before looking outside the Mercedes universe, Toto Wolff assures that they will study if Valtteri Bottas, George Russell and Esteban Ocon are an option to accompany Lewis Hamilton in the coming years.

Toto Wolff explains that in Mercedes they study a long-term strategy. The Austrian takes Hamilton’s renovation for granted and searches for his companion. The Germans, unlike Ferrari and Red Bull, have not announced any of their 2021 drivers.

Wolff has insisted that Vettel is a candidate for a Mercedes seat, but has specified that he will prioritize Bottas, Russell and Ocon first. On the one hand, Valtteri has been driving for the All-Star team since 2017. George Russell has been a Mercedes Academy driver and runs at Williams and Ocon was recently released from his contract with Mercedes so that he could compete this year with Renault.

“We should not be complacent. Red Bull has two very talented drivers; Ferrari, too, I think the combination they have chosen is very good. We need to make sure that our short-term future is in good hands and there are no better hands than Lewis’s, so we are looking at our medium to long-term strategy.“Wolff said in statements to Sky.

“It is not an easy situation, but we are in a good place,” added Wolff.

Wolff, on the other hand, admits he hasn’t started talking to Lewis about his renewal yet, but hopes to resolve this issue quickly. “We maintain regular contact, we have been in different parts of the world, but we stay informed about what is happening,” Wolff said to close.

