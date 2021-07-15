Bottas, protected by Hamilton

07/14/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

In Mercedes a storm is coming and both Bottas and Hamilton have already visualized it. Lewis has lived very well since Nico Rosberg retired after winning the 2016 World Championship. Valtteri, his replacement, has never been a threat to his dynasty in Formula 1. To give you a practical idea, Bottas has won 9 races since arrived at Mercedes. Hamilton, in 2020 alone, won 11.

Devastating data that did not seem to matter too much to those of Brackley who won the two World Cups without problems. But with Red Bull leading this season’s constructors’ championship, the seams are starting to show and Bottas is on the wire.

Hamilton smells it

“To be honest, I feel like we are currently the best performing couple when it comes to balance within the team & rdquor;, said Hamilton in an interview to ‘Motorsport Total’. The threat from George Russell is real and everything indicates that Williams’ Briton will make the final leap to Mercedes.

He already left Bottas in a terrible position when last season, Russell had to replace Hamilton, with covid. George did not make pole by 26 thousandths, he ridiculed Bottas in the race and did not win in Bahrain because a puncture prevented him. Tick, tock, tick, tock …