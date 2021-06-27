Bottas must penalize on the starting grid for the spin in the pitlane

Bottas spun his car Mercedes W12 as he accelerated out of his box in the pits and was stopped in the pitlane.

The Finn came close to hitting the McLaren mechanics outside the garage, who helped turn the car around so the Mercedes driver could hit the track as planned.

But McLaren quickly complained to the SON for the incident, calling it “ridiculous”, and the commissioners confirmed that they would investigate the matter.

bottas and a representative of the team Mercedes they met with the stewards after Practice 2, but the officials chose to impose a three-place grid penalty for dangerous driving, as well as two penalty points on the driver’s super license.

“When Bottas drifted away from his designated position for the pit stop, he lost control of the car as it turned into the fast lane,” says the FIA ​​bulletin.

“He overshot, spun and stopped in the fast lane near the McLaren pits.”

“During the hearing, Bottas stated that in the past they have been wasting time at the pit exit. So they tried something new, which was to start in second gear.”

“As a result, the wheel spin was much higher and the result was unexpected. Therefore, he was unable to control the car properly in the fast lane.”

“This should be viewed as potentially dangerous driving, especially since there were personnel around the pitlane.”

The news is a setback for Bottas, who was hoping to start turning his fortunes around in Austria after a tough first seven races this year, in which he failed to get past third place. He is currently fifth in the drivers’ championship with less than half the points of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas explained after FP2 that Mercedes had “tried something different” when exiting the box, which caused the spin, but that he was not expecting a penalty.

“I would be surprised if there was,” Bottas said of the possibility of receiving a sanction before visiting the stewards.

“It’s a normal mistake, it happens. I’m sure they just want to understand what really happened.”

Gallery: Friday’s photos from the Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

