Bottas leads the first free practice in Barcelona

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’18 “504 has led the first practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix, the fourth round on the Formula 1 calendar, which takes place this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Finn commanded the session, quite hot (21º ambient temperature and 33º on the track), although nothing to do with the one that was held here last year in the middle of August, ahead of Max verstappen (Red Bull). The Dutchman has shown his ‘claws’ to begin with and has been only 33 thousandths of the Mercedes.

The seven-time champion Lewis hamilton has closed the top three, one tenth behind his partner, while Lando norris (McLaren) has been positioned from the first moment at the Circuit, finishing fourth.

Robert Kubica He has ‘released’ the new configuration of Montmeló’s Turn 10 with a spin that has left him stuck in the gravel of the Circuit. The Pole, Alfa Romeo reserve driver, was unable to take advantage of his time at the wheel of the C41 and caused a red flag in the closing stages of the morning session.

The action has resumed with only 8 minutes remaining and in that time, Bottas and Hamilton have continued to lead the batch on soft tires, while the Ferrari men, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc They have gone out on track with the media.

At the end of the morning, the chrono of Bottas, in front of Verstappen, Hamilton and Norris, all four with soft Pirelli, while Leclerc has been located at 52 thousandths of Norris with the medium rubber (1’18 “996) and Sainz finished sixth, 24 thousandths of its partner, with the same compound.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished further behind, in fifteenth position, a second and a half behind the time of Bottas. The Asturian is back behind his teammate Esteban Ocon (12º), although both have accused the track temperature and the A521 is, for now, closing the middle zone.

The times (FP1)

1st V. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’18 “504

2nd M. Verstappen (Red Bull) at 00 “033

3rd L. Hamilton (Mercedes) at 00 “123

4th L. Norris (McLaren) at 00 “440

5th C. Leclerc (Ferrari) at 00 “492

6th C. Sainz (Ferrari) at 00 “522

7th P. Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 00 “558

8th S. Vettel (Aston Martin) at 00 “730

9th S. Perez (Red Bull) at 00 “845

10th L. Stroll (Aston Martin) at 00 “925

11th Y. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 01 “165

12º E. Ocon (Alpine) at 01 “177

13th A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 01 “190

14th D. Ricciardo (McLaren) at 01 “228

15º F. Alonso (Alpine) at 01 “446

16th N. Latifi (Williams) at 01 “766

17th R. Nissany (Williams) at 02 “196

18th M. Schumacher (Haas) at 02 “262

19th R. Kubica (Alfa Romeo) at 03 “383

20th N. Mazepin (Haas) at 03 “472