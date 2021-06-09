Bottas fulfills the patience of Mercedes

06/09/2021 at 12:06 PM CEST

George Russell ‘smells the blood’ and knows that it is the most opportune moment to jump at the wheel of Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes. The Finn drives the best car on the grid – with permission from Red Bull – or at least the car that has chained the last seven consecutive titles. And after the first six grands prix of the season he ranks sixth, surpassed by Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Pérez, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc and has a Carlos Sainz, in his first year at Ferrari, just five points behind.

“I think, we all want it to be decided anyway before summer break. It is the best for everyone. Mercedes manages me and they want the best for my career. And if they think I deserve the opportunity, I’ll be there. I’m ready to fight for world championships and for victories & rdquor ;, he warned Russell on the eve of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​in which he did not finish due to a failure in the gearbox of his Williams.

Bottas, with three zeros so far this year, he did finish the race in Baku, but he did so outside of the points. He already started weighed down by his poor grade (10th) and things got worse at the moment of truth (12th). To make matters worse, before the Finnish press he was opposed to his boss, the almighty Toto wolff and it is clear from the Austrian’s forceful response that Valtteri is beginning to show his patience.

“I think the most logical thing is to think that it is a chassis problem & rdquor ;, he said. Bottas when asked about his lack of pace in the race. He explained that it felt like a “mobile chicane & rdquor; and that he does not remember such a disastrous grand prize for him: “Something was very wrong in Baku. I don’t know what, but I know that this is not my level of performance. I’ve had weekends with bad sessions, but there were always times when I had a rhythm. But here it was not like that at all & rdquor ;, he confessed.

Wolff he denied the chassis theory and sent a tough ‘message’ to the Finn: “The difference was that Lewis found confidence in a difficult car,” he snapped. Hamilton tested various wing configurations and opted to carry less than Bottas to be faster on the straight and compensate with his riding for the lower grip in the twisty sectors of the circuit. In qualifying, the Englishman took advantage of the slipstream to secure a good starting position (2nd), while Valtteri ran out of options because of Tsunoda’s accident. And in the race the Finn lost up to four positions with Ricciardo, Sainz, Alonso and Raikkonen when the safety car left after the accident Stroll. In addition, he could not take advantage of the highlight and the final two laps either. In short, an absolute disaster.

The most serious thing, however, is the comparison at the team level. Red Bull leads the Constructors’ World Cup with 26 points over Mercedes. And while Bottas has not deducted any points from Verstappen, Checo Pérez, winner in Baku after starring in an impressive work of gregariousness for Max before his accident, has two consecutive races ahead of Hamilton. Mercedes needs both of its drivers to be on the podium in every race. Otherwise Red Bull, with Verstappen leading the general and Pérez, third, threatens to destroy the hegemony of the ‘silver arrows’.