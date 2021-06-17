Bottas for Russell? The possible exchange of Mercedes and Williams

06/17/2021

2021 is not being an easy year for Valtteri Bottas. After six races he is only sixth overall in the World Championship and their discreet results have allowed Red Bull to overtake Mercedes at the helm of the Constructors’ World Cup by 26 points. For all this, the seat of number ’77’ is in danger and in the paddock there is even speculation with an early exchange of Bottas by George Russell in Williams before the season ends. Negotiations between the Finn and his boss at Mercedes Toto wolff can start this weekend, coinciding with the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard, although Valtteri he does not expect to close his future before summer.

For him, the most important thing at the moment is to face the three consecutive Grand Prix that arrive in these weeks with concentration. “We have not talked about anything yet, since the championship is very demanding and it is important that everything is calm so that you only have to focus on performance. Obviously, the time will come to negotiate, but time flies, and with the racing treble ahead of us, there will be no time, I imagine that in a month or so we will start talking. I know from my own experience that the best thing for everyone is to solve things as soon as possible. I still enjoy Formula 1. I really like racing up front and I still enjoy it as I did in my first year at Mercedes. I am convinced that I still have several good years. I feel that every season I am better and that I improve in certain areas. I’m far from the oldest on the grid, so in theory I still have time, although you never know what the future holds. I go weekend to weekend and we’ll see what happens, “he said. Bottas in statements for the official website of Formula 1.

Upon his arrival at Paul Ricard, the Finn has denied that Mercedes has communicated to him since he does not have him as several media advance these days: “With Toto we speak often, it is normal for us. But I cannot confirm that, at least nobody has told me. So yeah that’s not true, it’s speculation, and I’m sure there are all kinds of speculations that aren’t based on any fact. People are trying to make up stories, just because of the clicks. ” .

Williams, on the lookout

“The final decision should be made after the second race in Austria, to give Bottas enough time to search for a new team,” commentators on the German channel RTL explained after speaking with Toto Wolff.

Regarding the rumors they point out that the signing of Russell by Mercedes it could be produced in the middle of the 202 season, in Williams they assure that they are committed to finishing the year with their current driver.

“You will have to ask Toto that. We assume George will be with us until the end of the season and he would like that too. Anything else is speculation & rdquor ;, points out Jost capito, head of the Williams team, which however does not close in band to negotiate. “I think it is too early. We will have to wait and see how things evolve this year. We have a contract with George that is valid. But anything can be solved if necessary. I have a good relationship with Toto, he can call me whenever he wants & rdquor ;, he concedes.