Bottas did not feel a great pressure with Sergio Pérez in the end

Bottas was able to close with a smile a weekend that was not easy for him in the Red Bull Ring, where he qualified second on Saturday but had to start fifth due to a penalty after spinning in the pitlane on Friday during practice.

The Mercedes driver managed to take the third final position after a duel with “Checo” Pérez that lasted the entire race, which marked his return to the podium after four races and the 60th Top 3 for the Finn in the top flight.

Bottas crossed the finish line just half a second ahead of Pérez after the Red Bull man discounted 20 seconds after an attack he mounted when making an extra stop in pits to mount medium tires. However, he did not feel great pressure.

“The truth is that it was quite short (the pressure), because I was quite far from him until the last lap, and yes, I could see him through the mirrors,” said Bottas.

Also read:

“I think at the beginning of the last lap I was 1.5 seconds away. But at the end of the lap I was about half a second. But here you can’t overtake in sectors 2 and 3, so once I have passed sector 1 without committing mistakes with the worn tires that I had, I knew I had to get it, “he explained.

Sergio perez he came to a slow stop earlier in the race on his first pit stop when he was third, which caused Mercedes to advance Bottas’s tire change.

“I think they had a slow pit stop, and we reacted quite well, stopping at that point although we didn’t plan to stop so soon. That was good. At least we got some points out of them,” said the Finn.

Bottas was also asked about Red Bull’s performance compared to the Mercedes, after Lewis Hamilton said it was “impossible” for him to keep up with Max Verstappen this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring.

“I think it is very clear that, at least today, on this track, that Red Bull is faster,” replied the Finn.

“‘Checo’ was putting a lot of pressure on me. If we want to try to stay close to them, we can’t do as much tire management. I can definitely feel they are quicker on the straight. I think they have a slightly more efficient package overall. So yes, we have work to do, “he said.

Additional reporting by Luke Smith

Lap by lap of the Styrian Grand Prix, by Motorsport Stats

Gallery: The podium photos of the Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, Race Winner Max Verstappen

1/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Second Place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Second Place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Second Place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Second Place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Second Place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Consultant, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Second Place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Third Place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

7/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9/24

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

11/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

12/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

13/24

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

14/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

15/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

16/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

17/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

18/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

19/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

20/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

21/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

22/24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium: third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

23/24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Podium: third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

24/24

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images