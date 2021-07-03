Bottas called by the stewards for his incident in Austria

The Finn was part of a group of cars that started in the later stages of Q2 and slowed down at the exit of Turn 9 in an attempt to create gaps with the cars in front.

Bottas’ slowness caused other cars behind him to lag behind, leading Sebastian Vettel to slow down so much that he blocked Fernando Alonso’s final effort in Q2.

Own Vettel He has also been called up for obstructing Alonso and it seems almost certain that he will be sanctioned on the starting grid.

The Formula 1 drivers had been warned on Saturday morning by the race director Michael Masi that they shouldn’t drive slowly after Turn 9.

After a series of incidents with cars lagging behind at the apex of Turn 9 in practice, Masi told them that anyone slowing down in that area to create a gap would be considered a rule violation.

In a note sent by the SON, Masi said: “During any practice session, any driver who wants to create a gap in front of him to get a clean lap should not attempt to do so between the entrance to Turn 9 and the exit from Turn 10.

“Any rider who is seen doing this will be reported to the stewards for violating article 27.4 of the Sporting Regulations.”

Vettel considered that the behavior of the cars that preceded it was unacceptable, since the on-board images showed how the cars of Red Bull and Mercedes They passed him and then backwards at Turn 9.

After talking about a “carnage” when cars got between them, he couldn’t believe that several rivals also overtook to further complicate the situation.

During qualifying, Vettel said: “Another one, that really bothers.”

In statements to Sky F1 after the session, Vettel said: “I think it’s the fault of the guys in front who keep skipping the line. I don’t think it’s right, and it’s not what we agreed to.”

