Bottas and Mercedes lead the first free practice in France

06/18/2021 at 12:47 PM CEST

Valtteri Bottas He led the Mercedes double in the first free practice session of the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit, one of the World Cup venues that, on paper, most favors the W12.

With sunny weather, dry track and 37º of temperature on the asphalt, the two Mercedes men have commanded the first contact with the French track ahead of the Red Bull by Max Verstappen, current World Cup leader, and Sergio Pérez, to four and seven tenths, respectively.

As soon as the session started, the first scare arrived when leaving the track Mick schumacher –With hard tires– in turn 3 and hit the protections, although he was able to continue without major problems.

Yuki tsunoda he also spun out of the last corner. And own Bottas has damaged its front wing in another incident. The most spectacular, however, has been the one that has starred Sebastian Vettel at Turn 11, that like Carlos Sainz, has destroyed his set of tires on his exit from the track.

Fernando Alonso He made a ‘stint’ on soft tires and placed provisional seventh, demonstrating Alpine’s expected step forward on a conventional circuit after suffering on the urban routes of Monaco and Baku.