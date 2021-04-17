Bottas and Hamilton, the most …

The two Mercedes drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, were the fastest in FP1, with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at just 58 thousandths. Sainz and Alonso in the top 10

April 16, 2021 (12:15 CET)

The 4 fastest drivers in FP1, Bottas, Hamilton, Verstappen and Leclerc

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

Very little time difference between the leaders after the first free practice session of the Emilia Romagna GP. Bottas’ best time was 1’16 ”564, far from the one set by Lewis Hamilton last year in FP1 (1’14” 726) – there was only one free session in 2020, as there was no practice on Friday. The Briton qualified second at just 41 thousandths, closely followed by Max Verstappen, 58 thousandths behind Bottas. In fourth position Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 2 tenths, followed by Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri).

The two Spanish drivers, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) were not far from the first. Sainz qualified sixth after setting a best time of 1’16 ”888 -3 tenths behind Bottas-, and Alonso was seventh (1’17” 457), 8 tenths.

With a sunny day with an ambient temperature of 11 degrees and 22 on the asphalt, the first free practice session began at the Italian circuit of Imola. Soon the “rookie” Nikita mazepin (Haas) spun and went off the track, and shortly after another of the rookies did, too, Yuki tsunoda (Alpha Tauri).

To warm himself, Hamilton put on a tire warming blanket

Carlos Sainz soon placed first (1’17 ”682) on the Pirelli hard compound, with Hamilton at 1 tenth, until Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) overtook Sainz, although Ferrari’s Spaniard returned to the top.

When there were 22 minutes to go to the end of the session, Checo Pérez (Red Bull) was doing a fast lap before tackling the Villeneuve chicane, collided with Esteban Ocon (Alpine), who was going slower, the first destroying his left rear tire and the second his right front tire. Both drivers stopped at the side of the track after the curve and the Red flag forced all the cars to the pits. Both the Red Bull and the Alpine were transported to their respective garages on cranes, and the drivers were back on track with 12 minutes remaining.

Checo Pérez had the rear tire destroyed at the exit of the curve

At that time Carlos Sainz was still at the top of the classification with 1’17 ”296, followed by Verstappen, Bottas, Gasly, Hamilton, Latifi, Russell, Vettel, Giovinazzi, Pérez, Ocon… with Fernando Alonso 16th at 1.9 seconds behind. Sainz.

With 12 minutes to go, Carlos Sainz and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc came out of the pits on Pirelli’s soft tires. Fernando Alonso wore the “red tires”, and the others too, with the intention of lowering the times. It was then that the leader was changing: Hamilton was placed first (1’16 ”892), then Verstappen (1’16” 622), Hamilton returned to lead (1’16 ”605), until finally Bottas was the that marked the best time (1’16 ”564).

Waving the checkered flag that ended FP1, Nikita mazepin He was again the protagonist of an accident, losing control of his Haas at the entrance to the pit lane.

Mazepin accident at the end of the session at the pit lane entrance

The qualification will begin at 2.30 pm (CET).

FP1 classification:

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 23v 1’16.564 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1’16.605 0.041 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 21 1’16.622 0.058 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 13 1’16.796 0.232 5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 21 1’16.888 0.324

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 26 1’16.888 0.324

7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 23 1’17.457 0.8938 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 19 1’17.489 0.925 9 Nicholas Latifi Williams 24 1’17.739 1.175 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 23 1’17.769 1,205 11 George Russell Williams 25 1’17.866 1.302 12 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 16 1’17.883 1.319 13 Lando Norris McLaren 16 1’17,935 1,371 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 23 1’17,984 1,420 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 24 1’18,058 1,494 16 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 15 1’18,228 1,664 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 20 1’18,360 1,796 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 22 1’18,823 2,259 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 18 1’19,480 2,916 20 Yuki Tsu AlphaTauri node 11 1’19,781 3,217

