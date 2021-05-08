Bottas ahead of Verstappen

The first free session ended with the fastest time for Valtteri Bottas, followed by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Carlos Sainz was 6th and Fernando Alonso 15th

May 7, 2021 (12:50 CET)

Valtteri Bottas was the fastest pilot in FP1

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was the fastest from the first free practice session of the Spanish GP, after setting a best time of 1’18 ”504 on Pirelli’s soft tires. Second qualified Max verstappen (Red Bull) to just 33 thousandths, followed by Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), at 1 tenth. In fourth place, Lando norris (McLaren), followed by the two Ferraris from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The latter set their best time with the medium tires, compared to the rest who had done it with the soft ones. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified 15th, after taking a strategy contrary to the rest: he started with the soft ones and then put some hard ones.

At 11:30 (CET) all the riders started to ride at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has changed its configuration at Turn 10. Now the track has a total length of 4,675 km, and previously it was 4,655 km. The temperature was 21 degrees ambient and 34 on the asphalt.

Everyone was riding the Pirelli hard tire, everyone except Fernando Alonso, who carried the softs in his Alpine. This allowed him to rise to the second position (1’19 ”950), at 2 tenths of Lewis hamilton, who had set the best time (1’19 ”675). Max verstappen He was third, but he had to go to his garage worried about the damage he had suffered from getting on the pianos at turns 7-8.

Max Verstappen in the pits to check if he had suffered any damage

Mid-session, Hamilton was still in the lead with Alonso second, Verstappen, Pérez, Bottas, Norris, Gasly, Leclerc… Sainz was 10th, while some riders mounted the soft tire. It was then that Vettel, with the red tires, won the fastest time (1’19 ”234). A few minutes later, Hamilton, also with soft, was the first to go down to 1 minute and 18 seconds (1’18 ”808), with his teammate Bottas second only 30 thousandths. Neither the Red Bulls nor the Ferraris had yet put on the soft tires. Ahead, Hamilton lowered his time to 1’18 ”627, until his teammate Bottas improved it (1’18” 504).

When there were 17 minutes to go to the end of FP1, Robert Kubica, who was driving Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo, went off at Turn 10, causing the Red flag. Bottas was still in the lead, ahead of Hamilton, Norris, Gasly, Vettel, Stroll… Alonso was 11th and Sainz 14th, both on hard tires on their respective cars.

Robert Kubica caused the red flag

10 minutes to go and the drivers were back on track. The vast majority had soft tires, except for the two Ferrari drivers –Sainz and Leclerc- with the media and Alonso, who again had hard tires. It was then that Verstappen moved up to second position and was placed behind Bottas (just 33 thousandths) and ahead of Hamilton.

And in this order the session ended, with Bottas in the lead followed by Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Vettel… Alonso 15th.

The second free session (FP2) will start at 3:00 p.m. (CET).

CLASSIFICATION FP1:

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 25v. 1’18.504 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1’18.537 0.033 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1’18.627 0.123 4 Lando Norris McLaren 24 1’18.944 0.440 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1’18.996 0.492

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1’19.020 0.5167 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 26 1’19.062 0.558 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 24 1’19.234 0.730 9 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 17 1’19.349 0.845 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1’19.429 0.925 11 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 1’19.669 1.165 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 1’19.681 1,177 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 23 1’19,694 1,190 14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 24 1’19,732 1,228

15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 25 1’19.950 1.44616 Nicholas Latifi Williams 25 1’20,270 1,766 17 Roy Nissany Williams 23 1’20,700 2,196 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 23 1’20,766 2,262 19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 13 1’21,887 3,383 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 22 1’21,976 3,472

